MUMBAI: At least 45 suburban train services will be cancelled between Churchgate and Dadar as crucial work to dismantle parts of the Elphinstone Road Over Bridge (ROB) will begin from the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. 5-hr block at Prabhadevi: 45 Churchgate-Dadar locals to be suspended on Sunday

Officials from Western Railway (WR) confirmed the move on Friday night, although no details were shared about the block from Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), which will carry out the work.

The demolition of the ROB and construction of a double-decker bridge at the same location has been undertaken by MMRDA. It is part of the Sewri-Worli Elevated road corridor. The old bridge was closed to traffic in September 2025, and the process of demolition has reached the final stage.

“We will de-launch the girders of this ROB. The block will remain in effect from 1:30 am to 6 am on Sunday across all lines during which period suburban train services between Churchgate and Dadar will be suspended,” said a WR official.

Few train services will be restricted up to Dadar and Bandra stations from where it will reverse towards Borivali and Virar. Trains will not halt at Matunga Road and Mahim stations during the block.

Meanwhile, a jumbo block will also take place between Borivali and Bhayandar railway stations on the fast lines from 12:15 am to 3:45 am on Sunday. During this period, all fast local trains operating between Virar-Vasai and Borivali will be diverted to the slow lines.