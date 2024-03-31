6 students, incluing minor, booked for beating 15-year-old

Mumbai: The Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday registered a case against six students including a minor after they came across the CCTV footage of some young boys fighting at Tilak Nagar station earlier this week, in which one of them was allegedly seen brandishing a sickle. HT Image

According to the Wadala GRP, a 15-year-old school student was beaten up by the six accused. One of the accused was a senior of the victim in school and the fight erupted over a previous disagreement they had in the school. All accused have been booked and served notices but have not been arrested yet.

Police said they got to know that the victim and the main accused, his senior, fought at school in January. “The previous fight was over something petty like the victim asking the senior to walk carefully after the latter had accidentally bumped into the former. This had turned into a physical fight between the two boys which was broken by the teachers,” said an officer.

The senior later decided to tackle the matter outside the school. He reached the Tilak Nagar station on the afternoon of March 27 with five boys of different ages from his neighbourhood to settle this score with the victim.

“The accused together beat up the victim on one of the platforms. A policewoman on the opposite side yelled at them to stop and immediately took the foot overbridge to reach them but the boys had dispersed by the time she reached there,” said the officer.

Wadala GRP later viewed CCTV footage and registered a case after tracing the victim and recording his statement. The accused were subsequently tracked down. Other than the sections for rioting and assault of the Indian Penal Code, the accused were also booked under the Arms Act for carrying the sickle.