9 arrested as Vasai Crime Branch busts interstate online sports betting racket in Goa

The Vasai Crime Branch has busted an alleged interstate online betting racket operating from Goa and arrested nine people for their suspected involvement in betting on cricket and other sporting events. Police have seized electronic devices, SIM cards, ATM cards and banking documents worth an estimated ₹9.86 lakh as part of the investigation. Police have seized electronic devices, SIM cards, ATM cards and banking documents worth an estimated ₹9.86 lakh as part of the investigation. (Representative Image/PTI)

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Doifode, the alleged betting network was being operated from Suntech Hill View-1 End Lakeshore Society in Naigaon East. The accused allegedly ran online betting operations involving cricket, football, rummy and other games, using SIM cards and bank accounts opened in other people’s names to route betting-related transactions.

Following a technical analysis of mobile numbers linked to the accused, investigators traced their location to northern Goa. A team from Vasai Crime Branch Unit-2, led by Senior Police Inspector Nitin Patil, subsequently conducted a raid in Goa on October 3.

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Seven arrested in Goa, two held later During the raid, police arrested seven accused — Furqan Ahmad Jasimuddin Ansari, 21; Nitin Mohankumar Makhijani, 45; Karan Suresh Tanwani, 21; Deepak Anil Shekhawat, 26; Hitik Vinod Khubchandani, 26; Rakesh Santramdas Wadhwani, 30; and Mohit Hansraj Poptani, 24.

Police initially recovered 33 mobile phones, four laptops, 78 passbooks and chequebooks, 69 ATM cards, 40 SIM cards, two CCTV cameras and a notebook from their possession, according to the information provided by the police.

During interrogation, investigators obtained information about other alleged members of the network. Subsequently, Nicholas alias Nikki Narendra Rangari, 34, and Deepak Govindram Dhirwani, 44, were arrested on the Pune-Ahilyanagar Road, taking the total number of arrests to nine.

Police said the investigation had also led to the seizure of additional electronic devices and banking-related material. The probe is now focused on examining the accused’s bank accounts, financial transactions and SIM card dealings to establish the extent of the alleged network and identify possible links to other individuals.

The Naigaon police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Information Technology Act and the Maharashtra Gambling Act. Further investigation is being conducted by Vasai Crime Branch Unit-2.