Cracks appear in Sharad Pawar's NCP over delimitation bill ahead of meeting with PM Modi

The development assumes significance in light of Monday’s scheduled meeting between NCP (SP) MPs and the Prime Minister, and speculations about a possible rapprochement between the NCP (SP), which is part of the opposition bloc, and the Ajit Pawar -led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is part of the BJP-led ruling coalition in the state and the centre.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai , Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde said that the party had no objection to discussing the bill if the centre assured that it would not be misused for political gains. Separately, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar asserted that all NCP (SP) MPs would oppose the legislation in Parliament and none of the MPs would abstain when the bill was taken up for discussion.

A day ahead of the meeting between MPs from the Sharad Pawar -led NCP (SP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi , the party on Sunday appeared divided over its stand on the delimitation bill.

There is also speculation that till a decision is reached on the reunion of the two NCP factions, the NCP (SP) may extend issue-based support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the centre.

Shinde seeks assurance against political misuse Seeking to dispel the speculations, Shinde told reporters that the meeting between NCP (SP) MPs and Narendra Modi should not be viewed through a political lens, as NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule had already clarified that issues affecting the public, such as drought and water scarcity, would be discussed at the meeting.

Regarding the party’s stand on the delimitation bill, he said, “We are not opposed to women’s reservation, which was approved in 2023. Our concern is that the delimitation exercise could be misused by deleting certain constituencies for political advantage. If the union government and the BJP assure us that the delimitation process will not be misused for political gains, then there is no harm in holding discussions on the bill.”

Rohit Pawar says all MPs will oppose bill However, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, while interacting with reporters, said that his party would oppose the bill, and all party MPs would vote against it.

“Delimitation is merely a name. Under its guise, an attempt is being made to redraw assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies by altering ward and prabhag boundaries. If this happens, democracy will not survive in the country. The BJP has been working on this since 2016,” Pawar said.

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MVA asks NCP (SP) to clarify stand The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), of which the NCP (SP) is a key constituent, urged the party to clear its stand. Sachin Sawant, national secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), urged the NCP (SP) MPs to firmly convey to the prime minister that the women’s reservation bill, which was passed in 2023, should be implemented immediately and not be linked with the delimitation exercise.

“They must also make it clear to Modi that the INDIA bloc remains united and steadfast in its opposition on this issue,” Sawant said in a post on social media platform X.