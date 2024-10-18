MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Thursday granted bail to four individuals arrested for allegedly gangraping a minor girl from Kalyan, who later died by suicide, primarily on account of inconsistencies in evidence. Bail to four arrested for gangraping minor who later died by suicide

The incident came to light after the death of the minor girl on June 12, 2022. Three days later, on June 15, 2022, based on a statement of her father and evidence found on her mobile phone, an FIR was registered, alleging that the accused had subjected her to sexual assault and gang rape over a four-year period. Subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of multiple individuals and the submission of a charge sheet against them.

The accused Vijay Rajendraprasad Yadav, Pramay Jayesh Tiwari, Shivam Kamlesh Pandey, and Nikhil Sanjay Mishra had been in custody since their arrest on June 15, 2022, for offences under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Advocates Sana Raees Khan and Aditya Parmar argued on their behalf that discrepancies in evidence suggested that the accused were wrongly implicated. They noted that the victim’s phone, a key piece of evidence, had changed hands multiple times, raising concerns about tampering.

They also pointed out that the postmortem report showed no signs of sexual assault, challenging the prosecution’s case for abetment of suicide under section 306 (abetment of suicide) IPC. Additionally, the defense argued that witness statements, recorded only after the arrest, lacked credibility, and the forensic evidence did not conclusively support the charges.

Additional public prosecutor Sagar R. Agarkar opposed the bail applications, emphasising the seriousness of the offenses involving a minor. The prosecution argued that witness statements and forensic evidence, including obscene material found on the accused’s mobile phones, substantiated the allegations.

After evaluating the evidence, the court, presided over by justice Manish Pitale, noted significant doubts concerning the prosecution’s case, particularly regarding the mobile phone evidence, which formed the foundation of the charges. It observed inconsistencies in the sequence of events related to the FIR registration and mobile phone seizure, raising questions about credibility of the evidence. Moreover, the lack of a direct link between the alleged harassment and the victim’s suicide was noted.

Given the applicants’ prolonged incarceration without the commencement of the trial and the doubts surrounding the prosecution’s evidence, the court found a prima facie case for granting bail. The bail was granted with specific conditions, including bond requirements, restrictions on movement, and the surrender of passports, while clarifying that the observations made would not influence the trial proceedings.