Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday called on social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat to pacify him after the Shiv Sena leader expressed unhappiness over the diversion of funds from his department towards the populist Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, according to people aware of the developments. Bawankule and Shirsat, however, insisted that they met to discuss a project in Kamathi, Nagpur. Bawankule meets sulking Shirsat amid funds diversion controversy

Bawankule visited Shirsat’s official bungalow in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, according to people in the know. Shirsat, a Dalit leader, had earlier accused the Ajit Pawar-led state finance department of high-handedness for diverting funds from his department, meant for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and other underprivileged sections of society, towards the Ladki Bahin scheme without his knowledge. He is also unhappy about corruption charges levelled against him, as he believes the information is being provided to the Opposition from within the government to defame him.

Against this backdrop, Bawankule’s visit to Shirsat’s residence assumes significance and is being seen as an attempt to ensure cordial relations between the BJP and Shiv Sena. The state BJP chief, however, said that the meeting was to seek the social justice department’s contribution for the makeover of Dragon Palace, a Buddhist temple in Kamathi, Nagpur. Bawankule said the state government has allocated ₹214 crore for the makeover, and the ground-breaking ceremony for the work will soon take place. “I had come to meet the social justice minister to seek his cooperation,” he said.

Shirsat also said that he and Bawankule did not discuss any political matter. “I had been inviting him to my house for a cup of tea as we share friendly relations. I have assured him full support for the makeover of Dragon Palace,” he said. Shirsat claimed he was not upset over the diversion of funds from his department, adding that he discussed the issue with finance minister Ajit Pawar during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Bawankule said that the Mahayuti government cannot even think of diverting funds meant for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes.

According to the BJP insiders, the renovation of Dragon Palace is important for the party as it was trailing in the Assembly polls in Kamathi city by 17,000 votes. Bawankule represents the Kamathi constituency and is pushing the renovation project ahead of the upcoming local body polls. “Kamathi city, where the project is located, is dominated by Dalit votes, and the visit to the residence of Shirsat, who is a Dalit leader, has political symbolism,” the leader said.