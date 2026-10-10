Mumbai civic body floats tenders for 6 health facilities under ‘public-private participation’ model

Despite allegations of “privatising” major public assets and abandoning its obligation to provide affordable healthcare, the civic administration has continued to roll out its controversial public-private participation (PPP) model in healthcare. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) invited tenders for the operation and management of six public health facilities across Mumbai under the PPP model. (PTI/ Representational)

On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) invited tenders for the operation and management of six public health facilities across Mumbai under the PPP model, where contracts will be given for 30 years – an initial 15 years with the option to extend them by another 15 years.

Also Read I CJP protest in Delhi on October 10: Trains from UP, Mumbai cancelled or rescheduled; check list

The arrangements cover hospitals, a maternity home and a dispensary in Dahisar (west), Chandivali, Mogra, Khar (west), Mankhurd and Vikhroli.

Opposition seeks withdrawal The PPP has been consistently slammed by opposition parties and civic health activists, who call it a “sell out” to private parties. The Congress alleges that the civic body is handing over public healthcare assets worth ₹600 crore to private operators without adequate safeguards. Ashraf Azmi, Congress group leader in the BMC, has demanded that the tenders be cancelled, arguing that the proposal undermines the corporation’s statutory responsibility to provide accessible and affordable healthcare.

In a formal objection to the e-tender notice issued on October 8, 2026, Azmi sought the immediate withdrawal of tenders for the maternity home and dispensary on 16th Road in Khar (west) and the Parksite hospital in Vikhroli. He has also demanded that the entire tendering process be suspended until the policy is discussed and approved by the elected body.