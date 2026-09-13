BMC plans six skill centres in north Mumbai

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to set up six new skill development centres in north Mumbai to provide job-oriented training in areas such as artificial intelligence, new technology and other job-related skills, according to a statement issued by the civic body. Kandivali MP Piyush Goyal said industry needs a large number of skilled people. (ANI)

The proposed centres will be established under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the BMC and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). They are expected to cater to people aged 18 to 40 and will focus on new-age skills and training aligned with the changing needs of the industry, the statement said.

The plan follows the BMC’s experience with its existing skill development centre at Akurli in Kandivali, which offers courses ranging from refrigeration and air conditioning, tailoring, and banking to artificial intelligence, hospitality, retail, and cybersecurity.

The new centres are also expected to offer incubation facilities and training to help people improve their existing skills and find better employment opportunities.

“Industry needs a large number of skilled people. Working people should get opportunities to learn new technology and improve their skills. Training classes should also be available in the evenings and on weekends so that people who are already working can attend them,” said Kandivali MP Piyush Goyal.

Goyal also called for language training at the centres, including Marathi classes for local autorickshaw and taxi drivers, as well as opportunities for young people to learn other languages.

The BMC said the centres will also focus on sectors that have growing employment opportunities in north Mumbai. With the hotel industry expanding in the area, training can be provided for jobs in hospitality and related services, the statement said.

“The skill development centres will play an important role in providing training required by the industry. With the development of infrastructure, there is a growing need for trained people. These centres can help connect the demand of industries with skilled manpower,” said additional municipal commissioner Prajakta Lavangare Verma.

Ankit Prabhu, a member of the BMC education committee and a Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator, has sought additional courses in programming languages such as C++ and Java. He also demanded free training at the centres for students who have passed out of BMC-run schools.