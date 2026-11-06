BMC plans third phase of road concretisation amid pollution concerns
The civic body will float seven tenders to concretise 311 km of roads Mumbai at an estimated cost of ₹8,614.56 crore
Mumbai: At a time when Mumbai is grappling with deteriorating air quality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated the tender process for the third phase of its road concretisation project. The civic body plans to upgrade 311 km of roads across the city at an estimated cost of ₹8,614.56 crore, even as work under the first two phases continues.
“The tenders were invited on Wednesday. The civic body plans to commence work in January 2027, with seven tenders proposed to cover roads in the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs,” said an official from BMC’s roads department.
The third phase of the project will involve a series of road improvement works, including strengthening and upgrading existing roads, repairing damaged cement-concrete (CC) road panels, improving roadside strips and junctions, and repairing cement-concrete passages and mastic asphalt roads. According to the BMC, the objective is to provide motorists with durable, pothole-free roads and reduce the recurring need for road repairs.
The inclusion of road junctions and side strips is significant as these sections require regular maintenance and are often affected by wear and tear, said the official quoted earlier. The proposed improvements are expected to address such stretches alongside main carriageways.
The preparations for the third phase come even as work under the first two phases remains underway, with roads still dug up in several parts of the city. Phase 1 is scheduled for completion by December 12, while phase 2 is expected to be completed by May 2027. The deadline for phase 3 has not been declared yet.
Together, the three phases cover 2,179 roads spanning 715 km. According to BMC figures, work on 1,589 roads has been completed, while 316 have been partially completed. Work on the remaining roads has not yet begun.
The first two phases together involve an expenditure of approximately ₹17,000 crore. With another ₹8,614.56 crore proposed for the third phase, the total estimated outlay across the three phases will exceed ₹25,600 crore.
The initiation of the third phase comes at a time when Mumbai’s air quality has started dipping as winter approaches. Two weeks ago, the Bombay High Court referred to the haze over the city as an “emergency situation”, asking state authorities what they were doing to tackle it.
A study commissioned by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and conducted by CSIR-NEERI and IIT Bombay in 2023 found that resuspended road and wind-blown dust accounted for 30% of the city’s PM10 pollution. In February 2025, the BMC had decided against taking up additional roads for concretisation until existing stretches were completed, citing the need to address pollution caused by ongoing works.
The BMC says the concretisation programme is aimed at improving road durability and reducing the city’s reliance on repeated pothole repairs, particularly during the monsoon. Once the three phases are completed, the civic body expects a substantial portion of Mumbai’s major road network to have cement-concrete surfaces.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLinah Baliga
Leena Raghunath Baliga (byline: Linah Baliga) is Associate Editor with nearly two decades of experience in journalism,and has earlier worked with TOI, DNA and Mumbai Mirror specialising in civic affairs, urban governance and political reporting. Based in Mumbai, she has looked into the functioning of civic administration, public policy and governance, with a particular focus on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urban infrastructure, housing, redevelopment and city planning. Over the years, she has consistently reported on issues that directly impact citizens, including municipal administration, public health, BEST, environmental concerns, major infrastructure projects and state government policies affecting urban development. Her reporting combines on-ground reporting, making complex civic and governance issues accessible to readers while ensuring accountability in civic administration. She has extensively covered political developments that shape urban policy. Her work has also focused on redevelopment policies, affordable housing and the implementation of major infrastructure projects across Mumbai.She continues to chronicle the evolving and changing landscape of Asia's richest municipal corporation. When she isn't chasing stories or poring over civic documents, she enjoys dabbling in art and unwinding with music. An avid rock 'n' roll enthusiast, she has an anachronistic taste in music, with a playlist that happily skips across decades, filled with timeless classics.Read More
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