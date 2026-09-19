BMC to build 15 ‘aspirational’ toilets in western suburbs

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited tenders to construct 15 “aspirational” pay-and-use public toilet blocks at high-footfall locations across the western suburbs, including beaches, railway stations, the Western Express Highway and major roads. The move follows the introduction of seven such upgraded toilets in south Mumbai in April. The “aspirational” toilets are an upgraded version of the BMC’s existing pay-and-use facilities.

According to a tender notice dated September 16, the estimated cost of the 15 toilets is ₹13.63 crore, with the contractor required to complete the work within 18 months.

The “aspirational” toilets are an upgraded version of the BMC’s existing pay-and-use facilities, with the civic body seeking to provide better hygiene, accessibility and maintenance at high-footfall locations. The concept was introduced under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, which envisages such facilities at tourist, heritage, religious and other high-footfall locations.

The proposed toilets will have improved accessibility, water-efficient fixtures, sanitary napkin vending machines, solar panels, overhead water storage, dedicated maintenance areas, and CCTV surveillance around entrances. Separate facilities will be provided for men, women, persons with disabilities and transgender users.

While the tender notice does not specify user charges, a previous tender floated last year prescribed user charges of ₹10 for men, ₹5 for women, and free for children below five, transgender persons, and persons with disabilities.

The 15 proposed locations in the western suburbs are: near the Anandwan Police Chowky on the Western Express Highway in Vakola; two locations at Juhu Beach, including the AAI parking lot; near Sagar Kutir at Versova Beach; amenity plots near Yashraj Studio and Fun Republic in Andheri; the western side of Andheri railway station; near Shitala Devi and DN Nagar metro stations; opposite NMIMS in Vile Parle; near the lake at Aarey Garden; below the Mrunal Gore flyover in Goregaon; Aksa Beach; an amenity plot opposite Maharana Pratap Playground in Malad; and two locations below or adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park flyover in Borivali.

The move is part of the BMC’s broader effort to expand and upgrade public sanitation infrastructure. The civic body already operates pay-and-use toilets for Mumbai’s floating and transit population and has developed the Mumbai Toilet Locator app, which shows the location, availability and photographs of nearby pay-and-use toilets.

The Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 guidelines require public areas, particularly high-footfall locations such as transport hubs, parks and tourist sites, to have functional public toilets within a one-kilometre span. Public and community toilets must also remain functional and well-maintained.

In a separate 2025 tender for the operation and maintenance of aspirational toilets, the BMC had proposed a revenue-sharing model, with agencies responsible for cleaning, maintenance, utilities, safety and performance reporting.

For the current tender, bids can be submitted up to 4 pm on September 22, with technical bids scheduled to be opened on September 24.