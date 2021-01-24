IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Boeing 737 Max unlikely to resume flights soon in India
Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) seems to be taking time before finally allowing 737 Max to operate in the country to fly the planes again. (AP pic for representation)
Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) seems to be taking time before finally allowing 737 Max to operate in the country to fly the planes again. (AP pic for representation)
mumbai news

Boeing 737 Max unlikely to resume flights soon in India

Budget carrier SpiceJet is the only airline having this fleet. It has 13 such aircraft which currently continue to be grounded
READ FULL STORY
By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:29 AM IST

The globally grounded Boeing 737 Max, that has been given go-ahead to resume operations by global aviation regulators recently, doesn’t seem to be returning to Indian skies anytime soon. Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) seems to be taking time before finally allowing 737 Max to operate in the country to fly the planes again.

Budget carrier SpiceJet is the only airline having this fleet. It has 13 such aircraft which currently continue to be grounded.

Though the country’s civil aviation regulator had taken part in Boeing’s proposal for training pilots to fly the revamped 737 Max in September last year. It is yet to take a call on allowing these planes to fly again.

A Delhi-based senior DGCA official said, “We are in no hurry for recommencement of 737Max operations. We will allow the aircraft type in Indian skies only if its safety aspect is assured.”

The United States’ aviation regulator- Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the B737Max to fly in November 2020. The Airworthiness Directive (AD) issued by the FAA mentioned the requirements that must be met by airlines operating Boeing 737Max planes. These included; installing software enhancements, completing wire separation modifications, conducting pilot training, amongst others, ensuring that the airplanes are ready for service.

American Airlines became the latest carrier to resume flights using the B737 Max, a year and ten months after the aircraft was globally grounded. It operated B737 Max service between Miami International airport and New York’s LaGuardia on December 31, 2020.

Shortly, Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) too followed suit. Canada’s transport ministry too announced its approval for 737 MAX to fly again in their country starting January 20, 2021. Reports said that Europe’s civil aviation agency European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) too is expected to approve the aircraft type in the coming week.

Boeing’s 737 Max was involved in an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash on March 10, 2019, killing over 180 passengers and crew members. A flight of Lion Air, an Indonesian low-cost carrier, had also crashed in October 2018, leading to suspicion over design faults in the aircraft model. It was after these accidents that the DGCA had stated in March 2019. The statement had stated that no 737 Max would be allowed to enter or transit Indian airspace.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
There were 10 people in the van at the time of the accident. (HT photo)
There were 10 people in the van at the time of the accident. (HT photo)
mumbai news

Woman, her baby killed in Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway mishap

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:50 AM IST
The mishap took place after the four-wheeler’s tyre burst and it collided with a truck moving ahead it after the driver of the van, Ayan Shaikh, lost control over the vehicle
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spread on over 500 acres, Yerawada jail is historic, as several freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose, have been jailed there, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said. (File photo)
Spread on over 500 acres, Yerawada jail is historic, as several freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose, have been jailed there, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said. (File photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra government to open Pune’s Yerawada prison for jail tourism

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:38 AM IST
School students will be charged Rs5, while college students will have to pay Rs10. For the general public, the fare will be Rs50
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) seems to be taking time before finally allowing 737 Max to operate in the country to fly the planes again. (AP pic for representation)
Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) seems to be taking time before finally allowing 737 Max to operate in the country to fly the planes again. (AP pic for representation)
mumbai news

Boeing 737 Max unlikely to resume flights soon in India

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Budget carrier SpiceJet is the only airline having this fleet. It has 13 such aircraft which currently continue to be grounded
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that a first information report (FIR) would be filed in the case and a formal investigation would be initiated. (HT FILE)(HT_PRINT)
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that a first information report (FIR) would be filed in the case and a formal investigation would be initiated. (HT FILE)(HT_PRINT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra to start jail tourism from Jan 26: State home minister Anil Deshmukh

PTI, Nagpur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will inaugurate the jail tourism initiative at Yerawada Central Jail on the Republic Day, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in a press conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
: Enforcement Directorate office at Ballard Estate in Mumbai. (Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times File Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
: Enforcement Directorate office at Ballard Estate in Mumbai. (Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times File Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
mumbai news

PMC Bank case: ED raids five locations, arrests 2 top officials of Viva Group

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:26 AM IST
The premises included a registered office of Viva Group in Virar, a residential premise of the concerned person in Virar, one associated office premise in Andheri and two residential premises of two financial consultants of Viva Group in Juhu, Chembur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray paid his respect to freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Saturday. (Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times File Photo)
Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray paid his respect to freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Saturday. (Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times File Photo)
mumbai news

Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to Netaji on birth anniversary

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Thackeray paid floral tributes to the founder of the Indian National Army at 'Matoshree', his private residence in suburban Bandra here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state government has approved <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.3 crore to provide compensation to poultry farm owners who were affected owing to the avian influenza. (HT FILE)
The state government has approved 1.3 crore to provide compensation to poultry farm owners who were affected owing to the avian influenza. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

732 more bird deaths in Maharashtra, toll touches 14K

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Till Friday, the state has culled a total of 39,483 poultry birds and eight ducks and destroyed 35,515 eggs and 53,046 kg of poultry feed
READ FULL STORY
Close
The redevelopment plans for terminus and stations include providing shopping complexes and hotels on the premises to increase the non- fare revenue. (HT FILE)
The redevelopment plans for terminus and stations include providing shopping complexes and hotels on the premises to increase the non- fare revenue. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Arriving soon in Mumbai: Better Bandra Terminus

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:26 AM IST
The IRSDC is looking at providing road connectivity to the terminus from SV Road. Currently, only one narrow road from the east of the railway station connects to the terminus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai sees record 92% turnout on Day 4 of Covid vaccination drive

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The Covid vaccination drive in Mumbai saw a record high turnout on Friday, with 3,539 (92%) of the 3,852 healthcare workers (HCW) getting the shots
READ FULL STORY
Close
The veteran leader also reiterated that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government – comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – would complete its five-year term and attempts to dislodge it won’t succeed. (HT FILE)
The veteran leader also reiterated that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government – comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – would complete its five-year term and attempts to dislodge it won’t succeed. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Law and order state subject: Sharad Pawar on Centre providing Y security to Maharashtra MP Narayan Rane

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:21 AM IST
The state government had recently scaled down or completely scrapped the security cover of many leaders. Rane’s security cover was completely removed. He was earlier being provided the Y-plus category
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shops being sealed after the order at Lalbaug. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
Shops being sealed after the order at Lalbaug. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
mumbai news

SC orders ‘forceful eviction’ of 3 tenants on National Textile Corporation property in Mumbai

By Eeshanpriya M S
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The occupants of three shops at Jam Mill in Lalbaug were evicted by officials of the National Textile Corporation (NTC), the owner of the land, after the Supreme Court (SC) order allowed the central government-owned entity to “take forcible possession with the help of police force”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anna Hazare has asked the government to repeal the three farm laws. (HT FILE)
Anna Hazare has asked the government to repeal the three farm laws. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Farm laws:Firm on indefinite hunger strike from Jan 30, says Anna Hazare after meeting former CM Devendra Fadnavis

By Surendra P Gangan
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:45 AM IST
After social activist Anna Hazare announced that he would go on an indefinite hunger strike from January 30 in support of the farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders, leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and former chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis met him to convince him against the decision
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new Patripool Rail Over Bridge (ROB) will be inaugurated by CM Uddhav Thackeray through a video conference. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
The new Patripool Rail Over Bridge (ROB) will be inaugurated by CM Uddhav Thackeray through a video conference. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
mumbai news

Commuters’ woes to end on Jan 25 as Kalyan’s Patripool ROB is ready to be opened

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The news of its opening has created a buzz in the city with the photos of the new, aesthetically and technically-advanced bridge going viral since Thursday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
A circular stated that the list of degree/diploma certificates with convocation numbers of candidates will be made available on the university website and candidates must note down these numbers and produce the same at their department or institutes at the time of collecting their certificates. (HT FILE)
A circular stated that the list of degree/diploma certificates with convocation numbers of candidates will be made available on the university website and candidates must note down these numbers and produce the same at their department or institutes at the time of collecting their certificates. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

University of Mumbai to conduct annual convocation ceremony virtually this year

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 28 and will be telecast live through the MU website, www.mu.ac.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Thane Municipal Transport budget being presented on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
The Thane Municipal Transport budget being presented on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Thane Municipal Transport to get 350 new buses this year

By Megha Pol, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Apart from the promise of new buses, which will take the total number of buses in Thane city to 700, the budget has nothing new to offer this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP