MUMBAI: MBBS graduates in Maharashtra are no longer required to complete a year’s bond service to enroll in post-graduate (PG) medical courses. The requirement has been stayed by the state medical education department, which issued an order on Tuesday. “The 2017 state government resolution requiring MBBS graduates to complete their bond service before joining PG courses had been put on hold till further orders,” it said. Bond service on hold for medical PG admissions

The Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) had written to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), flagging serious concerns on the feasibility of this rule, which took effect in 2019-20. HT had also highlighted the issue.

The rule had also mandated the bond service for candidates taking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for PG courses, for the third time. These candidates will have to complete the mandatory bond service.

In its letter to the chief minister and medical education minister early this month, ASMI had pointed out that around 4,150 students graduate with an MBBS degree every year in Maharashtra, but the DMER does not have an equal number of seats available for bond service placements. As a result, many students are left waiting indefinitely, delaying their academic and professional progression.

While welcoming Tuesday’s decision, ASMI regional coordinator Dr Zeeshan Bagwan said, “This is a welcome move but we urge the government to discuss the issue with ASMI before issuing a final government resolution on the matter.”