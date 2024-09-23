Brazilian woman with 124 cocaine-filled capsules concealed in her body held

Mumbai's DRI seized 124 cocaine capsules from a Brazilian woman at the airport, valued at ₹9.73 crore. She has been arrested, and investigations continue.
Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 124 cocaine-filled capsules from a Brazilian woman who had swallowed them before landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday.
The value of the seized drug is estimated to be ₹9.73 crore in the illicit market. The woman was intercepted after she landed from Sao Paulo on Wednesday on a specific input, a DRI source said.
The passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying the same in her body for smuggling into India. She was produced before a magistrate and admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital.
“She purged 124 capsules containing 973 grams of cocaine, valued at ₹9.73 crore in the illicit market. The substance, purported to be cocaine as per the field test report, was seized on Saturday under the provisions of the NDPS Act,” the official said.
The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is underway to trace other members of the international drug syndicate, the official added.
