Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brazilian woman with 124 cocaine-filled capsules concealed in her body held

ByAbhishek Sharan
Sep 23, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Mumbai's DRI seized 124 cocaine capsules from a Brazilian woman at the airport, valued at ₹9.73 crore. She has been arrested, and investigations continue.

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 124 cocaine-filled capsules from a Brazilian woman who had swallowed them before landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday.

HT Image
HT Image

The value of the seized drug is estimated to be 9.73 crore in the illicit market. The woman was intercepted after she landed from Sao Paulo on Wednesday on a specific input, a DRI source said.

The passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying the same in her body for smuggling into India. She was produced before a magistrate and admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital.

“She purged 124 capsules containing 973 grams of cocaine, valued at 9.73 crore in the illicit market. The substance, purported to be cocaine as per the field test report, was seized on Saturday under the provisions of the NDPS Act,” the official said.

The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is underway to trace other members of the international drug syndicate, the official added.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On