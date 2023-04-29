2-storey building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, 35 feared trapped | Video

At least thirty five people are feared trapped after a ground plus two storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi area on Saturday afternoon. Soon after the incident a team of Bhiwandi fire department and Thane Municipal Corporation (Regional Diasater Management Cell) reached the spot and initiated rescue operations. A two-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi area.(Praful Gangurde / HT photos)

"Our one team has rushed to the spot and initiated the rescue while the bhiwandi fire team is also at the spot. I am also on the way with another team but stuck in traffic at Kalher. As of now we only know few are trapped while the numbers are not yet clear. It is learned some workers were also working on the building," said Avinash Sawant, chief of RDMC.

A video of the incident shared by news agency ANI shows some people standing near collapsed structure. No casualty has been reported yet.

The reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

(This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information comes in)

