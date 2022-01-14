Bulli Bai app case: Second accused tests positive

Mumbai A Metropolitan Magistrate Court was informed on Friday that Mayank Rawat, an accused in the Bulli Bai case, had tested positive for Covid and was admitted to Kalina COVID Care Centre.

On Wednesday, another accused arrested in the case, Vishal Kumar Jha, tested positive. Even the investigating officer had tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Meanwhile, accused Shweta Singh alleged before the court that she was harassed in the custody of Cyber Cell after which the court ordered an inquiry.

On Friday, Metropolitan Magistrate K C Rajput remanded Uttarakhand-based accused Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat to judicial custody for 14 days.

After being remanded to judicial custody, both the accused applied for bail. The magistrate court has posted the bail pleas for hearing on Monday.

Rawat filed his bail application through counsel Sandeep Sherkhane, claiming that he was an innocent student. He claimed to have a very limited role and had just followed a link. He added that he was misguided and brainwashed.

“He is falsely implicated and was made a scapegoat in the matter. He is a student whose whole career will be destroyed if he was kept with habitual criminals as his exams are also approaching,” said Sherkhane.

Advocate Chittranjan Das for Singh alleged that she was put in police custody after the court inquired with Singh whether she had any pain, to which she replied in negative.

The judge then ordered the DCP Cyber Cell to inquire into the allegations and submit a report to the court.

Singh and Rawat were arrested on January 5 from Uttarakhand in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ case pertaining to a GitHub App.

Mumbai Police are probing the app hosted on the code-sharing platform GitHub. The app was named after derogatory references to the Muslim community. Hundreds of Muslim women, including vocal activists and top professionals, were listed for “auction” along with their photographs sourced without permission and doctored.

21-year-old Vishal Kumar Jha is a second-year student of civil engineering college in Bengaluru while Rawat is a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Chemistry student.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have arrested Niraj Bishnoi who is alleged to have created the Bulli Bai app. After Bishnoi’s arrest, the Delhi police arrested Aumkareshwar Thakur from Indore. Thakur has confessed that he was the one who created Sulli Deals, a similar app.