CCTV cameras in all ladies’ coaches by march next year: CR

Mumbai: The officials have assured that by Diwali, all Central Railway suburban stations will have upgraded face recognition cameras and by March next year, all the ladies' coaches will be covered by CCTV cameras, said Chitra Wagh, BJP leader, after meeting the CR officials on Friday.

This follows the recent incident of molestation of a 20-year-old student inside the ladies’ compartment of a local train between CSMT and Masjid Bunder station on Wednesday.

On Friday, BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha headed by Wagh met the CR officials condemning this incident. “The railways have promised that by Diwali, their 107 stations will be covered by face recognition cameras and over 700 ladies’ coaches will have CCTV cameras inside by March next year,” said Wagh, state president of BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha, who met the Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railway in an hour-long meeting.

The railways have also promised that they will improve the presence of railway police personnel inside the ladies’ coaches, especially during the hours when the crowds are less. The CR authorities claimed that escorting by GRP is done in three coaches earmarked for women from 9pm to 6am plus RPF escorts in all ladies’ special trains.

There are 39 long distance trains that are escorted by the RPF. Totally, 3,386 CCTV cameras are installed at all railway stations, said a CR official.

“We have also identified dark spots and have increased the illumination level there. CCTV cameras have been provided in ladies’ compartments of 42 Rakes including AC EMU and we propose to install CCTV cameras in all the coaches. Installation of CCTV cameras in 589 coaches (117 Rakes) will be completed by March 2024,” said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief PRO, Central Railway.

The official added, the Talk back system has been installed in 71 suburban rakes and work on balance 80 rakes will be completed by March 2024. The railways claim that passengers can join RPF/GRP helpline WhatsApp groups for assistance through 9004410735.