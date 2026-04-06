Cong scuttles unopposed victory plan for Sunetra Pawar in Baramati bypoll

MUMBAI: The Congress on Sunday dashed the NCP’s hopes to secure an unopposed victory for deputy chief minister and party chief Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati assembly bypoll, announcing Akash More, a prominent Dhangar leader, as its candidate. The announcement was made late in the evening, after state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal turned down Pawar’s plea for support citing a policy decision by the party.

“As Baramati has a significant number of Dhangar voters, the Congress wants to unite them by fielding More. That was why Harshwardhan Sapkal turned down Sunetra Pawar’s request,” a Congress leader said, requesting anonymity.

Pawar reached out to Sapkal a day after she urged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s support for her candidature. While Thackeray did not clarify his stand, state NCP president Sunil Tatkare claimed the Sena (UBT) chief would not oppose Pawar as part of the tradition of cultured politics in Maharashtra.

The Baramati assembly constituency fell vacant after the death of then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28. The last date for filing nominations for the bypoll is April 6, and Pawar is expected to file her nomination that day in presence of NCP leaders. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde are not likely to be present due to scheduled programmes.

On Sunday, Shinde announced that the Shiv Sena would support Pawar in the bypoll and urged all parties to ensure an unopposed election. Fadnavis too urged all parties to think positively about an unopposed election in Baramati, while the NCP (SP) led by veteran leader Sharad Pawar declared that it would not field a candidate against Pawar.

Sena (UBT) insiders said Uddhav Thackeray had spoken about Sunetra Pawar’s request with Sharad Pawar and expressed his inclination to support her. During their conversation, Thackeray and Sharad Pawar mainly discussed the bypoll in Rahuri, they said.

Earlier on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Thackeray had not decided on Sunetra Pawar’s plea for support and discussions are ongoing in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over both the Baramati and Rahuri seats.

“Discussion is going on in the MVA. We are also discussing the Rahuri seat as there are three aspirant candidates,” Raut said.

The MVA is likely to field Govindrao Mokate, a former panchayat committee member, from Rahuri, sources said.

Responding to Raut’s statements about the Baramati bypoll, BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban said that Uddhav Thackeray wanted to support Sunetra Pawar but Raut was opposed to it.

“There are two opinions in the Thackeray camp. Thackeray himself wants to support Sunetra Pawar. But Sanjay Raut opposes it,” Ban said.