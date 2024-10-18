Menu Explore
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
Congress fields late MP Vasantrao Chavan's son in Nanded LS bypoll

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 18, 2024 06:52 AM IST

The Congress on Thursday announced the name of Ravindra Chavan, the son of late Vasantrao Chavan, as its candidate for the Nanded parliamentary seat bypoll. Bypoll to the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency will be held on November 20 along with the Maharashtra Assembly polls

MUMBAI: The Congress on Thursday announced the name of Ravindra Chavan, the son of late Vasantrao Chavan, as its candidate for the Nanded parliamentary seat bypoll.

Congress fields late MP Vasantrao Chavan’s son in Nanded LS bypoll
Congress fields late MP Vasantrao Chavan’s son in Nanded LS bypoll

Vasantrao Chavan, who was the party MP from Nanded in central Maharashtra, passed away on August 26.

Bypoll to the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency will be held on November 20 along with the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Vasantrao Chavan had surprised everyone when he won the Nanded seat even after local heavyweight and former chief minister Ashok Chavan quitting the party to join the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He passed away following a brief illness.

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader and former Aurangabad MP Imtiyaz Jaleel on Thursday said he will contest the Nanded bypoll. This may not be a good news for Chavan and Congress as Jaleel may cut into the anti-Mahayuti votes. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate. The seat was earlier held by Pratap Chikhlikar, who had defeated Ashok Chavan in the 2019 parliamentary election.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
