Cop, aide held for MD sales in Bhayandar

MUMBAI: A police constable posted at the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate headquarters has been arrested for allegedly selling mephedrone in Bhayandar East. Prakash Pawar and his alleged accomplice, Akhilesh Kumar, were arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), which seized 9.2 grams of the drug and other items collectively valued at ₹1.32 lakh. Prakash Pawar, a police constable posted at the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate headquarters has been arrested for allegedly selling mephedrone in Bhayandar East. (Azim Tamboli)

According to the police, senior police inspector Sushilkumar Shinde of the ANC received information that Pawar was allegedly involved in drug peddling. A police team subsequently detained him near the Hanuman Temple, in a lane close to a gas godown in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar East.

Kumar, a resident of Jogeshwari, was also arrested. The police seized 9.2 grams of mephedrone, commonly known as MD, along with cash, a two-wheeler and two mobile phones. The total value of the seized items was estimated at ₹1.32 lakh.

A case has been registered at Navghar police station. Both accused were produced before the Mira-Bhayandar court, which remanded them to five days of police custody. Assistant police inspector Kishor Dhaygude is conducting further investigation.

Pawar joined the police force in 2010 and previously served at Mira Road police station. He was recently transferred from Kanakia police station to the commissionerate headquarters, where he was posted when the alleged drug-peddling activity came to light.