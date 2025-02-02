Mumbai: EOW books IPS officer’s husband in 7.42 crore government land cheating case

MUMBAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has registered a second case against Purshottam Chavan, husband of a Maharashtra cadre IPS officer; this time for allegedly cheating six people to the tune of more than ₹7.42 crore by promising them plots of land, owned by the government and Bombay Port Trust (BPT), at discounted rates. EOW books IPS officer’s husband in second case

“He and his accomplices cheated more than six people by promising them government plots in Bhiwandi, Pune, Panvel and Sewri, and some plots of Bombay Port Trust (BPT) at discounted rates. They even forged documents to show they had signed agreements with the complainants. They also took money from some complainants after promising them contracts to supply hoodies and T-shirts to Nashik Police Training Centre,” said a EOW officer.

He further said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had found incriminating documents implicating them in the cases. “We will soon seek custody of the accused from the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court,” said the officer.

On Friday, the EOW had registered its first case against Chavan and two others for allegedly cheating 19 people to the tune of ₹24.78 crore by promising them homes at cheap rates under various government schemes.

The ED had found various registration documents at Chavan’s residential premises. These documents were forwarded by the ED to the EOW which then registered a case in the matter.

The accused have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable securities, wills, and other important documents), 468 (punishments for forgery committed with the intention of cheating), 471 (use of a forged document or electronic record as genuine) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.