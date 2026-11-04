HC clears way for major slum rehab project in Jogeshwari

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday paved the way for the appointment of a new developer for one of the largest slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai, which has been stalled for nearly two decades. Spread across 50,000 square metres in Jogeshwari East, the project is intended for the rehabilitation of 7,200 slum dwellers. Spread across 50,000 square metres in Jogeshwari East, the project is intended for the rehabilitation of 7,200 slum dwellers. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

A single-judge bench of justice NJ Jamadar upheld an April order of the Apex Grievance Redressal Committee (AGRC), which recommended that the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) be allowed to float tenders to appoint a new developer.

The court dismissed petitions filed by JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd and Manomay Ventures Pvt Ltd, which had challenged the AGRC’s order. The quasi-judicial body, which handles disputes related to slum rehabilitation projects, had also recommended the cancellation of benefits granted to JC Flowers under a state amnesty scheme and allowed the SRA to utilise the deposited funds to clear outstanding transit rent dues payable to the families whose slums had been cleared for the project.

The project was originally awarded to Omkar Ventures Pvt Ltd in 2009. The company, subsequently restructured as Manomay Ventures Pvt Ltd, was issued a letter of intent for the composite redevelopment of 35 slum pockets in Majas village in Jogeshwari East. A majority of the slum structures were removed, but only a handful of the slum dwellers were provided transit accommodation.

The firm constructed one rehabilitation building, which accommodated 107 slum dwellers, and began construction of two others. However, construction work was stopped in 2018 after the company’s ₹780-crore loan from Yes Bank became a non-performing asset, prompting the private bank to assign the loan account to JC Flowers.

In May 2022, the state government introduced an amnesty scheme recognising financial institutions as co-developers in slum rehab schemes and allowing them to complete stalled projects. Accordingly, in September 2024, JC Flowers and co-lender Piramal Capital and Housing Finance appointed Aspect Buildcon LLP as the developer for the project.

In January 2025, the SRA terminated Omkar Ventures’ appointment, recognised Aspect Buildcon as the new developer, and ordered the financial institutions to clear the outstanding transit rent dues.

In the meantime, several slum dwellers approached the AGRC as huge amounts of transit rent remained unpaid. During proceedings in October 2025, Aspect Buildcon expressed its desire to withdraw from the project, after which the AGRC granted the financial institutions time to appoint a new developer. After they failed to do so, it issued an order in April this year directing the SRA to invite fresh bids for the project.

JC Flowers and Manomay Ventures challenged the order, primarily arguing that the AGRC lacked jurisdiction to issue it. On Monday, justice Jamadar dismissed the petitions, noting that, apart from the slum dwellers’ complaints, the state government had also written to the AGRC to review the entire scheme in view of the delay. Therefore, it cannot be said that the AGRC had no jurisdiction, the judge noted.

“A matter concerning thousands of slum dwellers, who have been left in the lurch, with no prospect of implementation of the slum rehabilitation scheme, even under the amnesty scheme, cannot be said to be beyond the jurisdictional competence of the AGRC, when specifically entrusted to it by the state government,” the judge said, while dismissing the petitions.

The court has clarified that the state government can now take an appropriate decision on the recommendations made by the AGRC after considering all the facts and circumstances of the case.