Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a 52-year-old head clerk of Worli Dairy, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a government officer to pay out his salary. The accused, Mahesh Pundalik Sapkale, was posted on deputation in the North East constituency. Head clerk arrested for accepting bribe to release salary

According to the FIR, the complainant is an assistant accountant with the Municipal Corporation who was working under the one window scheme where employees are entitled to receive a salary equal to their basic pay. Sapkale, who was responsible for overseeing salary disbursement, allegedly demanded a bribe from the accountant. Unwilling to bribe to receive his salary, the assistant accountant reported this incident to the ACB. Following the complaint, ACB set up a trap and caught Sapkale in the act accepting the bribe.

Sapkale was arrested, produced in court and remanded in police custody till October 1.