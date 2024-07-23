Historic Sion Bridge to close for demolition on July 31, causing major traffic diversions

Mumbai:In a move that will significantly alter traffic patterns in central Mumbai for the next three years, the city's traffic police have announced the closure of the historic Sion road-over-bridge (ROB) for demolition and reconstruction. The closure marks the beginning of a major infrastructure project that is expected to last until 31 July 2026. (Photo by Raju Shhinde/HT Photo)

The bridge, which has connected Sion East and West for decades, will be completely closed to vehicular traffic from midnight on July 31. The closure marks the beginning of a major infrastructure project that is expected to last until July 31, 2026.

"The demolition will start on August 1," a traffic police official stated. "Vehicular traffic from Dr BA Road going towards LBS Marg or Saint Rohidas Road through the west and eastbound of the Sion ROB will be diverted until its reconstruction."

The Sion ROB, which has been showing signs of deterioration, has already been closed to heavy vehicles. Only light motor vehicles have been permitted to use the bridge in recent months.

Traffic Diversion Plan

To manage the expected congestion, the traffic police have outlined a comprehensive diversion plan. Vehicles travelling southbound on Dr BA Road will be redirected through Sion Hospital junction and Sulochana Shetty Road. Those heading towards Kurla and Dharavi will need to navigate through KK Krishnan Menan Road and St. Rohidas Marg.

For commuters bound for the Western Express Highway and Bandra, the new route will involve a detour through Sion-Mahim Link Road and Kalanagar Junction.

The closure will also affect eastbound traffic. Light vehicles from Kurla will be diverted through Saint Rohidas Road and KK Krishnan Menan Marg, while heavy vehicles will be rerouted through Dharavi Depot Road and Sion Bandra Link Road.

To further ease congestion, authorities have implemented a no-parking rule along several key roads in the area, including the Sion-Mahim Link Road and Sulochana Shetty Road near Sion Hospital Junction.

The project represents a significant challenge for Mumbai's traffic management system, affecting one of the city's crucial east-west connectors. However, officials hope that the short-term inconvenience will lead to long-term benefits once the new, modernised bridge is complete.