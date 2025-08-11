Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), operator of the city’s underground Aqua line (metro line 3), wants to increase its ridership. To attract more passengers, the corporation might draw up promotional offers and provide discounts. In a first, MMRC to promote line 3 through discounts and partnerships

The 33.5km Aqua line connecting south Mumbai to Aarey was divided into three stretches. The first, between Aarey-JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex was inaugurated on October 7, 2024. The second, from Bandra Kurla Complex to Worli’s Acharya Atre Chowk was inaugurated on May 9 and opened to the public the subsequent day. The final portion up to Cuffe Parade is scheduled for inauguration by end-August.

The current 12.69 km stretch, which includes the recently opened 9.77 km section, sees a daily ridership of over 52,500 people per day during the weekdays. However, before the section from Bandra Kurla Complex to Worli’s Acharya Atre Chowk was opened, the ridership per trip was at an abysmal average of 91 passengers per trip. With each train’s maximum capacity being 2,500 people, the MMRC had projected 1.4 million passengers per day once the entire 33.5 km route was operational.

The MMRC wants to appoint an agency to increase the number of passengers using the metro. Officials said that the line passes close to many important points such as work places, airport terminals, educational institutions, socialisation areas, which could help draw in more passengers. An MMRC official said the corporation had never before done such promotional activities, or approached private agencies and corporate offices for collaborations. “Such a thing has not been done earlier. We want to give it a try,” he added.

If such an agency is set up, it would identify major commercial buildings and developer associations in the vicinity of the Metro line 3 station. As per the MMRC, manned and unmanned kiosks will be set up, where QR codes will draw potential riders to the metro’s mobile application.

An MMRC official hinted that discount coupons for the first monthly pass might also be offered to help people transition for road and other transport to the city’s latest metro. However, final decisions regarding the formation of an agency and the promotional plans are awaited this week.

The possibility of collaboration with different online platforms and mobile wallets including with IRCTC and Indian Railways’ UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) for booking tickets. The document added that the MMRC was also exploring tie-ups with Google Maps to integrate line 3 into its search results. For last mile connectivity, the corporation is also looking into intermediate public transport, private taxi operators, e-bike agencies, and bus operators.

Such promotional activities are likely to be implemented only by the end of 2025, a few months after the entire 33.5km metro line 3 will be operational.

The entire project’s revised cost stands at a staggering ₹37,275.5 crore as compared to the initial projections of ₹23,136 crore. The spike in cost of ₹14,139.5 crore is primarily due to construction delays. The metro construction had faced resistance from environmentalists and nature lovers who challenged the MMRC’s decision to axe trees in south Mumbai and build a car depot at Aarey Milk Colony.