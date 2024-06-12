 INS Vikrant funds case: Somaiya withdraws plea for quashing FIR as case is closed | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
INS Vikrant funds case: Somaiya withdraws plea for quashing FIR as case is closed

BySahyaja MS
Jun 12, 2024 07:24 AM IST

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday withdrew his petition filed before the Bombay high court for quashing of the FIR registered against him for allegedly swindling funds collected from the public for refurbishing INS Vikrant

MUMBAI: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday withdrew his petition filed before the Bombay high court for quashing of the FIR registered against him for allegedly swindling funds collected from the public for refurbishing INS Vikrant. The move came after the police informed the court that they have filed a report for closing the case.

Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya addresses a press conference, at the party office in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_27_2024_000071B) (PTI)
Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya addresses a press conference, at the party office in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_27_2024_000071B) (PTI)

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police had closed the case in December 2022 against Somaiya and his son, Neil, who were accused of diverting funds intended for the refurbishment of INS Vikrant. The C-Summary report, submitted by the police to the Esplanade court, clarified that the allegations were unfounded. A bench comprising Justice AS Gadkari and Justice Neela Gokhale directed the trial court to expedite closure of the case.

The FIR, initially registered by the Trombay police in April 2022 during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, accused Somaiya and his son of cheating and criminal breach of trust. The case was subsequently transferred to the EOW.

The complaint was filed by Baban Bhosle, a former Army man who claimed to have donated to the cause of saving INS Vikrant, the Indian Navy’s first aircraft carrier, which was later dismantled. Somaiya, in his statement to the police, maintained that the collected amount— 11,000—was handed over to the governor. Investigations revealed no evidence to support Bhosle’s claim that 57 crore had been collected.

In August 2023, the Bombay High Court had granted interim protection from arrest to the Somaiyas after the EOW stated that they had found no evidence of misappropriation of funds. The court had granted interim relief to the former MP, noting that the money was allegedly collected in 2013, but the FIR was registered after about nine years and the complaint was vague and there was no material on record to indicate on what basis the complainant arrived at the figure of 57 crore.

