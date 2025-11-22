MUMBAI: The L T Marg police have booked an employee of a Kalbadevi-based gold jewellery unit for allegedly siphoning off nearly 7.6 kg of gold worth ₹6.74 crore by forging delivery receipts and falsely claiming to have supplied consignments to non-existent clients. Kalbadevi jewellery employee booked for siphoning off 7.5 kg gold worth ₹ 6.7 crore

According to the police, the accused, Prakash Suttar, a resident of Mira Road, had been working for two years with Moksh Jewellers, owned by complainant Nirmal Jain, 54, whose shop is located on Dadiseth Agiary Lane. Suttar’s role involved delivering gold ornaments to jewellery wholesalers and retailers across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Between January 2025 and May 29, 2025, Suttar allegedly collected various gold consignments, totalling 7,589 grams of 22-carat jewellery, for delivery to 27 clients in areas including Mira-Bhayandar, Mumbra, Kandivali, Goregaon and Khar. Jain told the police that Suttar submitted receipts acknowledging successful delivery to all 27 jewellers.

However, during verification, officers discovered that at least three of the shops listed on the receipts do not exist, raising suspicion that several delivery records may have been fabricated. “He produced delivery receipts and even gave us names of jewellers, but when our team reached the addresses, the shops were not found,” said an L T Marg police officer.

Police said Suttar has not returned any of the jewellery to the firm, nor has he provided proof that the consignments were delivered to genuine clients.

A case has been registered under sections 316 (criminal breach of trust), 318 (cheating), 336 (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable documents), and 340 (using forged documents as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Suttar is currently being questioned and has denied misappropriating jewellery of such high value, the police added.