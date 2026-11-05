Kanjurmarg fire: CR to strengthen signalling system

MUMBAI: Following the fire at the relay hut at Kanjurmarg railway station, the Central Railway (CR) plans to strengthen the safety of its signalling system. It has proposed a sturdier, electronic interlocking system at more than 14 suburban railway stations in Mumbai.

The October 26 fire had thrown CR services into chaos for almost an entire day. Cables connected to the signalling system were damaged in the blaze, resulting in the failure of 24 signalling systems. Amid the chaos, three passengers who had stepped onto the railway tracks lost their lives.

Following the incident, the railway began reviewing shortcomings in the signalling infrastructure and identifying measures to prevent a recurrence. The proposal to introduce the electronic interlocking system is now under consideration.

Sources said it is a more advanced system that uses computer-based technology to control signals, route settings and points. This reduces human intervention in the signalling process and helps make railway operations safer and more reliable, said a CR official.

The CR has also appointed a three-member committee to investigate the Kanjurmarg incident. The panel, comprising the senior divisional signal and telecom engineer, senior divisional safety officer and senior divisional electrical engineer, are expected to submit their report this week.

The committee will identify the cause of the fire, fix responsibility for the incident and recommend measures to prevent similar occurrences. Sources said a blame game has ensued between various departments ever since the fire broke out.

Meanwhile, work is underway to remove the temporary cables installed to restore the signalling system at Kanjurmarg and reinstate the original cable network. The work is being carried out at night to avoid disruption to local train services.