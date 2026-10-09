Maha promises impact study before shutting schools with low enrolment

Mumbai: More than two years after ordering the closure of schools with fewer than 20 students, the Maharashtra government has decided to conduct a three-month impact assessment to determine how such closures, mergers or restructuring would affect students’ access to education. The state government has assured protesters that arrangements would be made to ensure that no student drops out of school or loses attendance due to any restructuring. (Shutterstock)

The decision was taken at a meeting at Mantralaya on Thursday between the principal secretary of the school education department, Ranjitsinh Deol, and representatives of Shala Vachava, Shikshan Vachava (Save Schools, Save Education), a forum of students, teachers, and organisations working in the education sector in Maharashtra.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of an indefinite sit-in protest by the forum at Azad Maidan, which began on October 5. The protesters are demanding the withdrawal of a March 2024 government resolution directing the closure of schools with fewer than 20 students, among other measures. According to the latest available data from 2025, the state has 14,251 such schools.

“It is wrong to close any government or aided school just because the number of students is low,” said Sampat Desai, convenor of Shala Vachava, Shikshan Vachava. “Before closing, merging or restructuring a school, all these factors need to be considered.”

After meeting the protesters and listening to their demands, the government will now assess whether students can continue to access education if a school is closed or merged, said a senior state official. The three-month study will consider factors such as the distance to the nearest school, travel time, availability of safe transport, geographical conditions, the safety of girl students, the requirements of students with disabilities, and local social conditions.

The government will also consider whether a school is located in a tribal, hilly, or remote area. The views of gram sabhas and parents will be taken into account before any decision is made, the official added.

Desai said the government has assured the protesters that arrangements would be made to ensure that no student drops out of school or loses attendance due to any restructuring. Following the assurance, the forum has temporarily suspended its indefinite protest. However, the protesters have warned of a larger agitation if the assurances are not implemented by December.

The protesters have also demanded that a review committee be set up to recommend criteria for school closures. They have asked for education experts, teachers, parents, local self-government representatives and members of disadvantaged groups to be part of the committee. Deol has assured the delegation that he will discuss the proposal with the state education minister and take a decision, according to the senior official.

The agitation had earlier prompted the state to announce inspections of schools, with government officials visiting schools in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts. State education minister Dada Bhuse had also met the protesters on October 5 and assured them that schools would not be closed without consideration.