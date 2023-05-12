Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra govt drops all charges against Mumbai ex-top cop Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra govt drops all charges against Mumbai ex-top cop Param Bir Singh

PTI |
May 12, 2023 04:42 PM IST

Singh was suspended in December 2021 when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in office.

The Maharashtra government has dropped all charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and revoked his suspension order issued in late 2021, an official said on Friday. At least four FIRs related to extortion were registered against Singh in Mumbai and adjoining Thane.

Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh
Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh

The order revoking his suspension was issued by the state home department on Wednesday, the official said. As per the order, the period of the retired IPS officer's suspension should be treated as he was on duty, he said.

