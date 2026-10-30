Mumbai, The Maharashtra government has sanctioned ₹90.72 lakh for the upkeep of tree plantations across the state amid drought affecting 304 of its 358 talukas, with at least 90 per cent sapling survival made a prerequisite for the release of funds. Maharashtra govt releases ₹90.72 lakh for plantation upkeep amid drought in 304 talukas

According to a Government Resolution issued by the Revenue and Forest Department on Thursday, the money has been allocated for the fourth-year maintenance of 'Panchayat Van', 'Bel Van' and 'Amrut Van' plantations under a state scheme for 2026-27.

The funds will cover plantations spread across 227 hectares in various districts. The highest allocation of ₹42.80 lakh has been made to the Pune forest circle, followed by ₹20.80 lakh for Nagpur and ₹20.76 lakh for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The GR says that funding will be available only for plantation sites where at least 90 per cent of saplings remain alive. Local self-help groups and biodiversity management committees will undertake the maintenance, protection, and upkeep work.

The allocation comes amid concerns over water availability following poor rainfall this year. The Maharashtra government has declared 304 of the state's 358 talukas drought-affected, prompting measures to address water scarcity and support affected areas.

The state government on Monday issued an order for soil and water conservation works in 304 talukas where drought-related triggers had been activated during the 2026 Kharif season. The measures included constructing water absorption pits, desilting water bodies and repairing check dams.

The latest GR has asked the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests , Maharashtra, to ensure compliance with the prescribed conditions and submit a utilisation certificate for the released funds within seven days.

In 2023, the state launched an afforestation initiative under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence. The scheme aims to expand green cover and strengthen ecological stability across urban and rural areas as well as religious sites in the state.

The initiative comprises three components Amrit Van, Panchayatan Van and Bel Van targeting urban centres, villages and prominent pilgrimage sites, respectively.

The Amrit Van component aims to establish dedicated urban forestry gardens in 75 major cities and key urban centres by developing local government or forest department land with indigenous tree species. The Panchayatan Van initiative seeks to develop woodland clusters in 25 selected villages in every district, featuring five culturally significant and ecologically suitable tree species to promote biodiversity.

The Bel Van component focuses on plantations at 75 prominent pilgrimage and religious sites across Maharashtra. These plantations include sacred and medicinal species such as bael, Sita Ashok, rudraksha, ber and swastik plants, integrating environmental conservation with the state's religious and cultural landscape.

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