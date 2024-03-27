Mahim drowning: Body of missing teen recovered
Mahim police recover body of Yash Kagad, 19, who went missing after entering sea post-Holi festivities with friends. One friend dead, another critical.
MUMBAI: The Mahim police have recovered the body of Yash Kagad, who had gone missing on Monday after he and his friends ventured into the sea following Holi festivities.
The body of the 19-year-old youth was found floating in the water on Tuesday, and it was handed over to his parents who reside in Navjeevan Kamgar Chawl in Mahim West, said police officials.
Kagad had ventured into the sea behind Hinduja hospital on Monday afternoon with four of his friends – Harsh Kinjale, 15; Om Laut, 16; Kunal Bachade, 19; and Roshan Kaunwar, 17. They started screaming for help soon after entering the water and were rescued by residents and local fishermen. While Kinjale, a first-year student in junior college, died during treatment, Laut was critical and undergoing treatment at Hinduja Hospital.
The Mahim police have already registered an accidental death report in the matter.