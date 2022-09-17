Malavika’s Mumbaistan: People who...

People who topple democratically-elected governments and invade neighbouring countries to hang on to power and pelf -no matter the collateral damage.

People who are ready to believe the worst of people who belong to other religions and races and castes.

People who do unspeakably cruel things to the weak and vulnerable- just because they can.

People who assess your worth according to how useful you are to them.

People who have no moral compass and wouldn’t recognise what one is, even if it grew teeth and bit their heads off.

***

People who are always ready to believe the best about others.

People who spend their entire lives protecting the weak and the vulnerable.

People who still keep their hearts open and trust others, in spite of the innumerable betrayals and disappointments they have faced.

People who make time for others to hear their woes.

People who have been betrayed and hurt so many times, that they’ve closed their hearts and shutters and doors.

***

People who have consistency and determination to see things through, no matter how tough the going.

People who understand what you’re going through with no words spoken.

People who don’t understand what you’re going through in spite of a lifetime of words spoken.

People who are there for you in your times of need.

People who’re there for you only when the going is good.

People with thick skins.

People with thin skins.

***

People who say one thing and mean another.

People who never say what they mean.

People who use social media for self-promotion.

People who use social media for self-deception.

People who use social media to let off steam.

People who use social media as a complaint box.

People who use social media to deliver a message to their exes.

People who use social media to deliver a message to their potential love interests.

***

People who carry on regardless in the face of opposition.

People who demonstrate grace under pressure.

People who are quick to judge others.

People who face financial challenges.

People who face relationship challenges.

People who face health challenges.

People who are trying hard to cope in spite of their untold challenges.

***

People who have people for them in their time of need.

People who have no one for them in their time of need.

People who have restless minds and restless hearts.

People who have complicated their lives.

People who want to uncomplicate their lives.

People who do worthy things with their talents and opportunities.

People who never achieve their potential.

***

People who have bounced back after the pandemic.

People whose lives have been irrevocably changed after the pandemic.

People who have a second home by the sea.

People who have a third home in the mountains.

People who have no home at all.

People who keep to schedules and plans.

People who procrastinate.

People still waiting for their talents to be discovered and to feel found.

People whose talents are never discovered or feel found.

***

People who use others as stepping stones to get ahead.

People who never forget those who helped them in their hour of need.

People who take life with a smooth handle.

People who never seem to come in from the storm.

People who hide their pain behind their smiles and just soldier on.

People who appear bizarre by every standard, but amass unimaginable wealth and success in spite of it.

People who appear bizarre by every standard, and amass unimaginable wealth and success because of it

***

People who dress up.

People who dress down.

People who undress at the drop of a hat (like every female Hollywood celebrity over 50 these days -and a certain male Bollywood celebrity.)

People for whom shopping is therapy.

People for whom shopping is a tribulation.

People who are born hustling and will die hustling.

People who would rather die than hustle.

People who are kind to animals.

People who are kind to animals but not to other people.

People who go from rags to riches.

People who go from riches to rags

***

People who have learnt to go after what they want.

People who find contentment with what they have.

People who spend all their time wondering which is the wiser path to take.

People who measure their life out in coffee spoons.

People who measure their life out by their possessions.

People who measure their lives out by the people who love them.

People who do good deeds quietly and without fuss or attention.

People who do good deeds with maximum fuss for attention.

People who surmount life’s challenges.

People who are crushed by life’s challenges.

***

People who age respectably.

People who age disreputably.

People who never seem to age.

People who forward you profound memes which you never fail to cherish and save.

People who send idiotic memes that you never fail to resent (and delete).

People who are a walking -talking meme themselves.

***

People who stand by those who love them.

People who let down those who love them.

People who stand in anonymous queues to pay respect and homage to people they’ve never met and don’t really know.

People who use platforms of anonymity to abuse and slander people they’ve never met and don’t really know.

***

People who believe the end always justifies the means.

People who will step over anyone and anything that gets in their way.

People who step aside and turn the other cheek.

People who are innocent and trusting and get hoodwinked and conned by scams and cons.

People who constantly think up ways to hoodwink and con the innocent and trusting.

People who ‘re so innocent and trusting they don’t even realise when they’re being hoodwinked or conned.

***

People who read.

People who don’t read.

People who read between the lines…