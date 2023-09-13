News / Cities / Mumbai News / Man arrested for stabbing wife over suspicion of affair

Man arrested for stabbing wife over suspicion of affair

ByManish K Pathak
Sep 13, 2023 12:39 AM IST

A man in Mumbai stabbed his wife multiple times, suspecting she was having an affair. The woman is undergoing treatment and is out of danger. The man has been arrested.

Mumbai: A 56-year-old man was arrested on Monday night for allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, suspecting she was having an affair with someone else. According to the police, the victim is undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle, and is out of danger.

The accused, identified as Suresh Soni, works as a real estate agent and stays at Niminath Tower in Four Bungalows locality, Andheri West, along with his wife Nandini Soni, 36, and two children – a 15-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son.

“The incident occurred around 10pm on Monday as Soni was suspecting that his wife was having an affair with someone. He started abusing Nandini and alleged that her wife was mixing something in his food,” police inspector Sachin Shirke, Versova police station, said. “After a long heated exchange ensued among the couple, Soni picked up a knife in a fit of rage and stabbed his wife multiple times on her head, hands and chest.”

The police officer added that Nandini managed to flee from his clutches, ran out of the house and screamed for help. “The neighbours gathered around her and one of them called on the police control room and reported the incident,” Shirke said, adding that a police team soon reached the spot, arrested Soni and rushed the woman to the Cooper Hospital.

A case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Soni was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court and was remanded in police custody till September 15.

