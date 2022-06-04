Man beaten to death for opposing 16-year-old niece’s relationship with boy
Mumbai: The police has arrested two women and detained four minors for allegedly killing a 50-year-old man with physical disability for opposing his niece’s affair with one of the accused. The man, a resident of Chembur, was assaulted on Thursday and he subsequently succumbed to serious head injuries at JJ Hospital.
A preliminary probe has revealed that one of the detained minors was having an affair with the niece of the deceased and as the victim opposed their relationship, the minor boy, along with his friends, thrashed the deceased, identified as Prakash Waghmare.
According to the Tilak Nagar police, the 16-year-old niece of Waghmare, who had lost his left hand in an accident, was dating a 16-year-old boy. After their family learned about the affair, they scolded her and imposed restrictions on her movement.
However, the girl, who belongs to a family from a backward category, stepped out of the house at night when everyone was asleep. She met the boy and informed him about the restrictions.
Police said the girl’s boyfriend, who belongs to a dominant caste, abused her brother over a phone call and threatened him and his family with dire consequences if they continued to trouble her. The conversation turned into a heated exchange of words after which the girl’s boyfriend decided to teach a lesson to her family, officials said.
On Thursday night, the boy and his friends went to the girl’s house at PM Lokhande Marg in Chembur, looking for her brother, but found his girlfriend’s uncle alone in their house. The gang brutally assaulted the uncle with wooden sticks till he fell unconscious and left the spot.
Residents rushed the injured to a nearby private hospital from where he was shifted to the state-run JJ Hospital because of the seriousness of his injuries.
Meanwhile, based on the leads obtained from CCTV footage and mobile phone locations, the police arrested the four minors from the Govandi area.
“Two women, the mothers of two minor boys, were also arrested as they too were involved in accompanying the boys and assaulting the victim,” said a police officer.
Senior police inspector Sunil Kale of Tilak Nagar police station said the two women will be produced before a court. The four minors will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board at Dongri children’s home.
.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics