Man practices as doctor without medical degree, arrested

Kharghar police on Sunday arrested a man who was working as a doctor in a hospital at Kharghar without any medical degree. The accused, Rohit Gupteswar Yadav, 27, was arrested after a joint raid by the medical officer of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Kharghar police.

Yadav was previously arrested by Shivaji Nagar police two years ago and was currently out on bail, said Kharghar police.

“A city advocate had filed a complaint regarding the accused who was practicing without a degree on June 17. Accordingly on June 19, we informed PMC and the raid was conducted on June 19 as the accused on duty to monitor patients at night,” a police officer said.

Dr Bhaktaraj Bhoite, medical officer, PMC, and his team sent a decoy to the hospital pretending to be a patient. After Yadav examined him and prescribed medicines, the team inquired about his degree and arrested him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act. It was found that the accused was working with the hospital since two months.