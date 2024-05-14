Man stabs girl’s relatives after they reject his marriage proposal

THANE: The Kalyan police on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly stabbing two relatives of a 14-year-old girl after the minor girl’s family rejected his marriage proposal. According to police, the accused attempted suicide after the incident in which both the relatives of the girl were severely injured. HT Image

According to police officials, the 14-year-old girl from Kalyan West lives with her family near Ambedkar Road. The accused Avesh Momin, 26, also lives in the same area.

The incident occurred around 11pm on Sunday, when Momin went to the girl’s house and told her that he would kill himself if she refused to marry him. He then sought permission from the girl’s family to marry her.

This led to a full-blown argument between Momin and the girl’s family members. Angry over their response, Momin bashed up the brother of the girl and her uncle, said a police officer. He added that the accused then took out a sharp weapon from his pocket and stabbed the two and when they tried to overpower him, he slashed his own wrist.

According to police officials, the girl’s relative suffered severe injuries as the Momin beat them badly. As soon as the Bazarpeth police got the information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and detained the accused and admitted the relatives of the girl to the hospital for treatment.

Thereafter, based on the complaint of the girl’s 35-year-old mother the accused was booked under sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354(d) (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 309 (attempt suicide), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 12 of the POCSO Act.

A police officer said, “He was produced before a court and remanded to three days of police custody. Meanwhile he registered a cross complaint against the girl’s relative for beating him. Statements of the girl’s family and neighbours are still being recorded.”