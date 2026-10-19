Mumbai: A woman who was her husband’s second wife was allegedly strangled to death by her husband’s first wife’s father and brother, with the accused dumping her body in bushes near Mahim creek. The Vakola police arrested the two men on Sunday, nearly a month after the woman went missing, following a search operation that led to the recovery of her body. Man’s second wife strangled to death by first wife’s father, brother

The accused have been identified as Samir and Sartaz Siddique. According to the police, they are the father and brother, respectively, of Sehrin, the complainant’s first wife. According to the police, the men were upset that Rukhsana had married their son-in-law.

Siddiqui told the police that Rukhsana went missing from their home on August 28. He said he returned home for lunch at around 11 am and found her missing, while Sehrin was asleep. He searched the house and tried calling Rukhsana, but her phone was switched off.

He later searched for her at his aunt’s home in Delhi on September 28. Sehrin also searched the neighbourhood and relatives’ homes, but Rukhsana remained untraceable. Siddiqui told the police that he had married Rukhsana on August 31.

After a missing-person complaint was registered, the Vakola police launched an investigation using technical and human intelligence. Samir, who had allegedly been absconding since Rukhsana went missing, was detained. The police said interrogation revealed that Rukhsana had allegedly been strangled by the accused with the help of Samir’s son, and her body was dumped in bushes near the creek. The murder allegedly took place in Sehrin’s presence.

“Based on the information provided by the accused, Rukhsana’s body was recovered on Sunday after a search operation that began on Saturday night. Following due procedure, the accused have been arrested,” a Vakola police officer said.

A police officer said the accused confessed that they were upset with Rukhsana for marrying their son-in-law.