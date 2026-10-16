Noida: Woman held for strangulating her husband’s former partner

Noida: A 24-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly strangulating her husband’s 22-year-old former partner in Noida’s Phase 2 area, officials said on Thursday. Police investigation found that the man, aged 25, who works as a taxi driver, had brought his friend to live with him and his wife, insisting that his wife should agree to the arrangement. (Representational image)

Police investigation found that the man, aged 25, who works as a taxi driver, had brought his friend to live with him and his wife, insisting that his wife should agree to the arrangement, they added.

Police identified the deceased as a resident of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident came to light on October 5, after police received information from locals that a woman had been found unconscious inside a locked room in Yakubpur village of Phase 2. An injury mark was found on the back of the woman’s head, but no other major external injuries were noticed. Police rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead, said officials.

Based on the initial findings, police registered a case under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, after the autopsy report revealed “throttling” the case was converted to under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section (103) of murder.

According to police, the victim woman, along with the man and his wife, had moved into a rented accommodation in Noida around five days before the incident, and the man had introduced her to the landlord as his sister.

“On the day of the incident (October 5), the man, who was in his native town in Kasganj, called his landlord and informed him that his wife had some argument with her sister and requested him to check on them. When the landlord reached the room, he found the woman lying unconscious while the door was locked from outside,” said Raghuvendra Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Phase 2 police station.

Police said that as the investigation progressed, it emerged that the victim woman was known to the man since Class 5. However, as the man’s family refused to accept her for marriage, he eventually married the 24-year-old woman in April 2025.

“The man brought his former partner to Noida and insisted that his wife let her live with them. Initially, the woman agreed, and they lived together in the same house for five days. However, on October 5, when the man left Noida for some work, the two women had a fight, and the suspect allegedly strangulated the 22-year-old woman. After falling to the ground, she suffered injuries on her back of her head ,” the SHO added.

Police said that after killing the woman, the suspect called her husband and informed him that she had a dispute with his former partner during which she accidentally fell to the ground.

Police said two teams were subsequently formed, and the suspect was arrested from Noida. A case has been registered at the Phase 2 police station and the suspect sent to jail, said officials.