News / Cities / Mumbai News / Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Navi Mumbai

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Navi Mumbai

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2024 09:17 AM IST

Firefighters rushed to control the blaze at chemical factory in MIDC industrial area in Navi Mumbai.

A massive fire erupted at a chemical factory in Navi Mumbai Thursday morning, sending thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the scene to bring the inferno under control.

Fire in a chemical factory in Navi Mumbai.(Hindustan Times / Bachchan Kumar)
Fire in a chemical factory in Navi Mumbai.(Hindustan Times / Bachchan Kumar)

No injuries have been reported so far.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the fire yet.

More details are awaited.

(This is a developing story…please check back for updates)

