Mumbai: Instead of honeymooning in Kashmir as they had originally planned, a newly-wed couple in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari (East) is starting their married life fearfully confined in their tiny home in a congested by-lane. Mohammad Faiz Akbar Khan, 26, married Shravani Rane, 22, on October 16 under the Special Marriage Act. more

Mohammad Faiz Akbar Khan, 26, who runs a food cart in the neighbourhood married Shravani Rane, 22, on October 16 under the Special Marriage Act. However, the couple who have been together for three years, finds their lives upturned after Khan became the first person in the city to be booked under the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion (MFR) Act, 2026. His mother-in-law, Nilesha Rane, filed an FIR on November 7 accusing Faiz of forcing her daughter to change her religion. A charge that her daughter denies: “I have not been converted. In all my documents my name remains Shravani Nilesh Rane.”

In August, Maharashtra became the 12th Indian state to enact an anti-conversion law, which has since been challenged in the Bombay High Court. It punishes those involved in religious conversion by allurement, coercion, deceit, force, misrepresentation, threat, undue influence, or any fraudulent means. A violation of these provisions under section 3 of the Act can attract imprisonment of up to seven years under section 9.

But the law has already been put to the test with the very first case in Mumbai. Seated on the mezzanine floor of their house in a chawl located a minute’s walk away from Meghwadi police station, which is probing the case, Shravani and Faiz express bewilderment at the turn of events.

The couple, who were introduced by common friends, dated for three years, during which time they frequented one another’s homes. Shravani shows photographs of her mother Nilesha feeding Faiz cake on his birthday and also a video of her giving him a head massage at her home.

Like many young couples they went to gaming arcades, restaurants, for bike rides, and even took a trip to Uttarakhand with Faiz’s family in 2025 with the knowledge of Shravani’s family, the couple claims. “I’ve sent sheer korma to their house on Eid and I’ve eaten modak in their house. Our relationship was never hidden from Shravani’s family,” Faiz told HT.

At the centre of the alleged conversion row between the two families, Shravani said she only wanted to assert her agency. “It was constantly said in court [during Faiz’s anticipatory bail hearing] that I was in my husband’s custody. What do they mean by that? I am an adult and I can make my own decisions. It was my decision to love and marry him. His family has been very good to me especially since my mother and I are not on talking terms any longer.”

The trouble started after the couple had a court marriage on October 18 in the presence of some of their friends and without the involvement of either family. “After I got her home, my family decided to have a ceremony and decided to hold a small reception,” said Faiz. “There was a haldi ceremony, a qawwali, and a small baraat procession in our lane on November 6. The invitation card sent out on WhatsApp to friends and family, including Nilesha Rane, read: ‘Mohammad Faiz (s/o Akbar Khan) weds Shravani (Ayesha) (D/o Nilesh Rane).’ The invitation also said, “Insha Allah Nikah’.

For Shravani’s mother, upset with her daughter’s wedding, this was the final straw, she said. It amounted, she told HT, to forcefully converting her daughter to Islam. “Why did they write Ayesha? Why couldn’t they just write her own name? My daughter is a Marathi girl. Why couldn’t she just get married the Marathi way. The invitation itself said nikah. How can they say they did not do it? Like any mother would be, I am only concerned with my daughter’s wellbeing. I was always opposed to this relationship. My late husband too had warned my daughter against meeting his boy. My daughter has been coerced into doing this and tutored to say the things she said in court. I am the only parent my son and daughter have after my husband’s death, and the law is my only recourse. I just want my daughter to come back home to us,” she said. She also said that she was grateful to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for his support.

However, Faiz and Shravani deny that any wedding took place as per the Islamic ritual and the police too admit that no nikah has been registered for them with the local mosque as is mandatory. “There was only a dua read in the mosque to bless us and I was not present anyway,” said Shravani.

Faiz’s mother, Shamim, who was also Hindu before marrying his father 45 years ago, is quick to point out that just like the Marathi married women, she and Shravani both wear a mangalsutra and jodvi (toe-rings). “If Shravani wants to wear a tikli, she is free to wear it. Why would we stop her?” said Shamim, who had the name Savita before marriage. “I embraced my husband’s religion of my own will.”

Regarding her own name that was on the wedding invite, Shravani said Faiz had given her the name out of fondness. “He was in two minds whether or not to mention that in the invitation card. He had asked me about it, and I told him that he should as it’s now my pet name. Little did I know that it was going to lead to all this trouble. My name on all my official documents is Shravani Nilesh Rane and that is what it will continue to be,” said Shravani. “In love, religion and caste don’t matter. The boy matters. And I know he is a good person and he will take care of me. What if I had married a boy from my own caste and he turned out to be a drug addict?”

On November 20, a sessions court granted Faiz anticipatory bail observing that the couple, who were in a relationship since 2022 had registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on October 16, and that there was no nikah held. Wearing a burka alone was not enough to indicate Shravani had officially converted to Islam. “The bride and the groom were both adults, and it was difficult to believe that any of the ingredients of section 3 (conversion by allurement, coercion, deceit, force, misrepresentation, threat, undue influence or any fraudulent means) are put into motion,” the court ruled.

Kiran Shaligram, senior police inspector of the Meghwadi police station that is investigating the offence lodged against Faiz, said that the police won’t challenge the sessions court order granting Faiz anticipatory bail as long as he attends the police station twice a week as directed by the court. “Further investigation in the case is underway. We will examine if the court marriage was performed following the proper procedures or not. We have to examine if there was any element of force or allurement in the case and if there was an involvement of any other person.”

For Faiz, this is small comfort. While his family worries for the couple’s physical safety and has exhorted them to not go beyond their lane, the FIR is an obstacle to his career prospects, he said. “At some point I thought I would drive an app-based cab but with a criminal case pending against me, will any of these companies hire me? This will come up for any job I may apply to.”