MUMBAI: A 39-year-old man wanted for a murder committed 17 years ago was arrested from a construction site in Titwala, where he was working as a fitter. Murder accused arrested after 17 years on the run

On June 20, 2009, a certain Maskur was murdered by four people including wanted accused Firoz Mohammed Suleman Sheikh, 39, and three accomplices. The deceased was hit on his head with a hammer. The motive was a dispute over ancestral property.

A case was registered with the Mulund police under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the four accused. While his three accomplices were arrested, Sheikh fled and had been absconding since.

He concealed his identity and avoided visiting his native village in Bihar. We decided to revisit the case and secured the mobile phone numbers of his relatives and studied them for over a month,” said senior police inspector of the Mulund police station, Santosh Ghatekar.

The team led by assistant police inspector Vinod Labhade and police sub-inspector Swapnil Mahajan discovered that Sheikh had been switching locations, mobile handsets, and SIM cards to avoid detection. The team eventually tracked him to Baneli village in Titwala (east), where he had settled with his family.

“Sheikh has confirmed his identity. Upon being brought to the Mulund police station for interrogation, he confessed to killing Maskur with a hammer along with his accomplices due to an old village feud. He was subsequently arrested,” said Ghatekar.