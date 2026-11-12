Navi Mumbai named India’s ‘cleanest city’; Surat, Vijayawada runners-up

Navi Mumbai emerged as India’s cleanest city, followed by Surat and Vijayawada, in the National Clean City category of the Centre’s Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26 announced on Wednesday. The 10th edition of the survey assessed over 4,700 cities on 43 indicators, with more than 27 million citizens participating in the evaluation. (@rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the awards, the survey’s 10th edition, at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Indore, which topped every edition from 2017 to 2023, the last jointly with Surat, according to the housing and urban affairs ministry’s toolkit for the survey, moved into the Super Swachh League in 2024-25 and was not in the main rankings. This year it was assessed as a mentor city under the Swachh Shehar Jodi (mentor-mentee city) initiative.

Super Swachh League cities assessed separately under additional indicators Under the survey’s rules, the league is made up of cities that finished in the top three of their population category in at least three of the 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 editions. According to the toolkit, league cities are assessed on additional indicators and are not ranked against one another, and they must score at least 85% to stay in.

Ahmedabad, which won the 2024-25 survey, topped the Jodi category, which is new this year, with its partner Sanand. Indore and Depalpur came second, and Tirupati and Kuppam third. Under the initiative, 70 mentor cities have been paired with 191 mentee cities to facilitate knowledge-sharing and improve sanitation services. The Jodi awards are based on the combined scores of the mentor city, which was a Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 awardee, and its paired mentee city.

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Syad Javed Ali Warsi, an Indore-based solid waste management consultant and former adviser to the Swachh Bharat Mission, said Indore had provided technical, operational and on-ground support to Depalpur, including treating its legacy waste and introducing the four-bin waste segregation system and waste processing. An Indore Municipal Corporation team had also provided in-person assistance to improve the town’s waste management systems, he said.

“It was an overall transformation of the town,” Warsi said. Depalpur, he said, had been ranked somewhere between 500 and 600 last year.