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Flights resume at Israel's Ramon Airport after earthquake in Eilat region

The Geological Survey of Israel said a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 30 km (20 miles) south of Eilat at 11:24 a.m. (0924 GMT).

Updated on: Nov 12, 2026, 08:56:53 IST
Reuters
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Flights resumed on Wednesday at Israel's Ramon Airport near the southern Red Sea resort city of Eilat after a brief suspension following an earthquake in the region, Israel's airports authority said.

Israel's main international gateway, Ben Gurion near Tel Aviv, was not affected. (REUTERS)
Israel's main international gateway, Ben Gurion near Tel Aviv, was not affected. (REUTERS)

The Geological Survey of Israel said a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 30 km (20 miles) south of Eilat at 11:24 a.m. (0924 GMT).

Eilat borders Jordan and Egypt.

Operations at Ramon Airport were temporarily suspended while inspections and checks were carried out.

"Following the completion of the inspections and infrastructure checks, Ramon Airport has returned to full operation," the airports authority said.

Israel's main international gateway, Ben Gurion near Tel Aviv, was not affected.

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