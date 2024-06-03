No response to 600 MW solar power tender, Mahagenco pushes deadline to attract bidders

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco), which had invited tenders for 600 MW of solar power projects in Maharashtra, has been forced to push the deadline for the fourth time as it has failed to attract bidders. The last deadline was May 28, with an extension, the revised deadline is June 10. HT Image

Mahagenco had invited bids for the project in October 2023. The minimum size of one project was decided as 50 MW and the maximum size was 200 MW at a single location. The responsibility for land procurement, permissions and setting up of the project with the power evacuation system was with the bidder. This was part of Mahagenco’s ambitious project to set up 8,000 MW renewable power capacity in Maharashtra till 2030. This would help to reduce the carbon emissions from coal-based thermal power projects by giving alternatives to clean power.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

From then till May 28, Mahagenco gave three extensions to submit the bids but each deadline failed to attract the bidders. Now, after the end of the deadline for the third extension, the state power generation company has given the fourth extension till June 10. When contacted, the Mahagenco official said on the condition of anonymity that the reason for the extension is not related to Mahagenco but other departments of state government.

“In this project, the bidder has to fulfil all compliances related to land acquisition and its use for solar power projects. As various government departments are involved in this it took time. Besides that, last three months due to the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections, the government officials were on election duty which added to the delay. Around eight companies have purchased bid documents. But due to the compliances related to land they need time. So, we have given an extension till June 10,” said the official.