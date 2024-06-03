 No response to 600 MW solar power tender, Mahagenco pushes deadline to attract bidders | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

No response to 600 MW solar power tender, Mahagenco pushes deadline to attract bidders

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Mahagenco extends deadline for 600 MW solar power project bids in Maharashtra for the fourth time, now set for June 10 due to lack of bidders.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco), which had invited tenders for 600 MW of solar power projects in Maharashtra, has been forced to push the deadline for the fourth time as it has failed to attract bidders. The last deadline was May 28, with an extension, the revised deadline is June 10.

HT Image
HT Image

Mahagenco had invited bids for the project in October 2023. The minimum size of one project was decided as 50 MW and the maximum size was 200 MW at a single location. The responsibility for land procurement, permissions and setting up of the project with the power evacuation system was with the bidder. This was part of Mahagenco’s ambitious project to set up 8,000 MW renewable power capacity in Maharashtra till 2030. This would help to reduce the carbon emissions from coal-based thermal power projects by giving alternatives to clean power.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

From then till May 28, Mahagenco gave three extensions to submit the bids but each deadline failed to attract the bidders. Now, after the end of the deadline for the third extension, the state power generation company has given the fourth extension till June 10. When contacted, the Mahagenco official said on the condition of anonymity that the reason for the extension is not related to Mahagenco but other departments of state government.

“In this project, the bidder has to fulfil all compliances related to land acquisition and its use for solar power projects. As various government departments are involved in this it took time. Besides that, last three months due to the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections, the government officials were on election duty which added to the delay. Around eight companies have purchased bid documents. But due to the compliances related to land they need time. So, we have given an extension till June 10,” said the official.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / No response to 600 MW solar power tender, Mahagenco pushes deadline to attract bidders
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On