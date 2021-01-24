Only 1 Covid death in 24 days in Bhiwandi

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has recorded just a single Covid death in the last 24 days while the daily case count has reduced drastically.

The change is owing to conducting more RT-PCR tests and eliminating antigen tests completely, claimed the BNCMC commissioner Pankaj Ashiya.

Since December 30, 2020, there has been only one death in Bhiwandi due to Covid, on Saturday, raising the total deaths so far to 347.

Ashiya said, “Since the last three months, we have lowered the use of antigen tests as its reports were not accurate. We decided to only depend on RT-PCR tests to trace the Covid patients on time. In the last three weeks, we have not done a single antigen test. The early identification of cases and treating on time has led to no deaths between Dec 30 and Jan 22.”

The BNCMC carries out antigen tests only for pregnant women or those who have to undergo emergency surgery.

The neighbouring Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), on the other hand, carries out 700 antigen tests on a daily basis and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) carries out 4,000 antigen tests per day.

The BNCMC carries out around 150-200 RT-PCR tests a day at present and it has the lowest daily case count in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which is less than 10 positive cases per day and, at times zero or one, since December. The progressive cases so far are 6,845.

“Our positivity rate is less than one per cent now. Our focus is on sustaining the same and not leading to increase in cases in the future,” said Ashiya.

Only one hospital, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, is presently dedicated for Covid patients, where only 3-4 Covid patients are taking treatment while the rest are in home isolation.

The Bhiwandi city recorded 170 cases on June 20, 2020, its highest number of positive Covid cases in a 24-hour span. However, it has managed to reduce the count after that.

Ashiya claimed that the local community leaders were roped in while Mohalla clinics were opened.

“The Mohalla clinics have shut as very few people visited the clinics. The civic body has also shut its Covid centre. There is a positive vibe throughout the city. People are aware now and also act on time,” said Arbaz Shaikh, 40, a resident of Shantinagar, Bhiwandi.

Thane exceeds target in vaccination drive

Meanwhile, for the first time since the vaccination drive began in Thane, the number of immunisations crossed 102 % on Saturday. With special permissions from the state, the district conducted an increased number of vaccinations within Thane Municipal Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation and Ulhasnagar civic body.

(With inputs from Ankita G Menon)