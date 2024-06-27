Mumbai: A 350-page investigation report has stated that the derailment of seven wagons of a goods train in Palghar was caused by loosened steel coils, each weighing between 20-22 tonnes, tied onto the wagons. The incident on May 28 led to Western Railway (WR) losses amounting to ₹1.5 crore and disrupted local and long-distance train services on the Churchgate-Dahanu route. Palghar train derailment blamed on loose steel coils: WR report

According to WR officials, the derailment occurred when the cables securing the steel coils gave way. The responsibility for securing the coils lies with a third-party specialist. The coils, loaded in Dantewada and destined for Kalamboli, shifted during transit, triggering the derailment near a crossover between the main rail line and loop line at Palghar. This blockage affected rail traffic between Surat and Mumbai.

“The derailment not only damaged the wagons’ wheels and couplings but also posed challenges in removing the heavy steel coils,” said a WR official. “Our losses included costs for recovery and operational disruptions.”

Suggestions have also been made in the report on reiterating the method to tie these steel coils, the thickness of the cable or metal chain used to tie them, the frequency of inspecting the durability of the goods tied to the wagons while the freight is being carried, among other things.