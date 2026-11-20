MUMBAI: A move by the BMC to set up a nursing college at Bandra’s Bhabha Hospital campus on a public private partnership (PPP) basis is facing flak from the opposition, which views this as an abdication of responsibility on the part of the civic body towards its duty of providing affordable nursing education. Proposed nursing college on PPP basis at BMC’s Bhabha Hospital draws flak from Oppn

In its first attempt to introduce the PPP model in nursing education, the BMC is looking to lease a 2,327-sq-metre plot at Bhabha Hospital to a private entity, the VSPM Academy of Higher Education, for 10 years for a one-time premium of ₹5.56 crore and an annual rent of ₹2,350. It had called for tenders for developing the plot under the PPP model for a nursing college and other educational purposes.

Currently, the BMC runs nursing colleges at KEM, Nair, Sion, Cooper and Bhagwati hospitals. It has about 100 seats at each of the three major hospitals while the intake capacity at Cooper and Bhagwati is 30 and 50 respectively. The proposed college on the Bhabha Hospital campus is expected to add another 100 seats.

The opposition is up in arms about the proposal. “Unlike the affordable fees charged by the BMC’s nursing colleges—around ₹10,000 per annum—this private institute will be permitted to charge an annual fee of ₹1.6 lakh, which means they will collect about ₹1.6 crore from 100 students from the very first batch,” said Sachin Padwal, a Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator and member of the BMC’s Improvements Committee. “Why is the BMC handing over its own plots to private entities and not handling its own educational institutions?”

Padwal added that the PPP model defeated the very purpose of public healthcare institutions being centres of affordable medical education. “If this is allowed to continue, tomorrow the PPP model could be deployed for medical education as well, leaving us bereft of affordable medical education,” he said.

While Padwal’s party was set to oppose the proposal at the Improvements Committee meeting on Wednesday, it was not taken up for discussion. The corporator said that according to BMC norms, a proposal could automatically be scheduled for approval if it was not brought up for discussion within 45 days of its tabling. “Since they anticipate our opposition on this issue, the ruling coalition may want to get it cleared without any discussion,” he said.

The course at Bhabha is slated to be the BMC’s first BSc in nursing and is an attempt to keep pace with developments in the nursing sector. “BMC hospitals only have diploma courses in nursing, which may not equip diploma holders to handle the emerging hi-tech facilities at various multi-speciality hospitals,” said a civic official. “The new course could help with this.” The state government has already introduced a Masters in nursing at Thane’s Regional Mental Hospital last month, and has wrapped up its admission process.