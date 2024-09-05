Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi over Shivaji statue collapse in Malvan

Mumbai: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi demanded an apology for the recent collapse of a statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Malvan. Gandhi insisted that Modi should apologise not only to Shivaji Maharaj but to every person in Maharashtra, describing the incident as an insult to the revered Maratha king. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)

Gandhi levelled accusations of corruption, alleging that the contract was improperly awarded to an individual with connections to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "Probably the biggest 'Mahapurush' Shivaji Maharaj's statue is being constructed in the state and it fell down within days because of corruption and allotting the contract to a wrong guy," Gandhi said, pointing fingers at the government.

The opposition leader expressed bewilderment at Modi's recent apology for the incident, questioning its necessity and underlying motivations. "I want to know what was the reason for PM Modi to apologize to Shivaji Maharaj for the collapse of his statue," Gandhi remarked, suggesting several potential explanations.

"First one would be that the contract was given to someone who is related to RSS, it was a mistake and it should have been given on merit basis," Gandhi posited. "Another reason could be that corruption took place in its construction and the people of Maharashtra were cheated, hence he is seeking apology. One more reason is that he overlooked the affairs of the project and the state fell down," he added, directly implicating Modi in the controversy.

The statue in question, situated at Rajkot Fort in Malvan tehsil, collapsed on 26 August. It had been unveiled by Modi on 4 December 2023, coinciding with Navy Day. Following widespread anger across Maharashtra, Modi offered a public apology during a rally in Palghar on 30 August.

"For me and my colleagues, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not merely a name or a king, but a deity," Modi had said. "Today, I bow my head, place it at his feet, and apologize."

Gandhi's comments came during his visit to Sangli, where he inaugurated a statue of late Congress leader Patangrao Kadam in the village of Palus-Kadegaon. The event was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, and other senior Congress leaders.

In a parting shot at the BJP government, Gandhi asserted that the newly inaugurated statue of Patangrao Kadam would endure for at least 70 years, unlike the ill-fated Shivaji statue.