18-year-old stabbed after asking Mumbai autorickshaw driver to move vehicle from football area

An 18-year-old college student was allegedly stabbed by an autorickshaw driver after a dispute broke out over the latter parking his vehicle in the middle of a football playing area in Mumbai's Malwani on Wednesday night. The Malwani police registered an FIR for attempt-to-murder against Kurade. (PTI/ Representational)

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.30pm near a Hanuman temple, where the victim, Jaydeep Koli, was playing football with his friends and other boys from the neighbourhood.

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Attempt to murder charges Police said autorickshaw driver Sanjay Kurade, who lives near Malvani Church, arrived at the spot and parked his vehicle in the middle of the area, asking the boys to stop playing. He also allegedly asked some younger children to get him a cigarette. When they refused, Kurade became angry and drove the rickshaw further into the playing area.

Koli then asked Kurade to move the vehicle so that they could continue playing. According to the complaint filed by his friend Aniket Kailas Gawali, 18, Kurade allegedly drove the rickshaw over Koli’s feet before moving it forward.

When Koli confronted him, Kurade allegedly abused and assaulted him. Gawali intervened to break up the quarrel, following which Kurade allegedly took a knife from his rickshaw and attacked Koli.