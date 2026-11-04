Rohit Pawar alleges corruption in CET Cell, seeks probe

MUMBAI: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has levelled allegations of corruption against the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, claiming tenders were rigged and money taken in exchange for admissions to various courses.

Addressing the media in Mumbai on Tuesday, Pawar claimed corruption amounting ₹2,300 crore involving a private company which bagged contracts for the state CET. He alleged that the firm and its allied companies had secured contracts by manipulation.

Pawar also produced audio clips of a purported sting operation conducted by teachers. He alleged assurances given to secure admission in exchange for money, and examination centres were “managed”.

“If this scourge of corruption is not eradicated, only students with money will secure admission, and meritorious students will face the risk of being sidelined. Therefore, this scourge must be uprooted and a judicial inquiry be conducted,’’ said Pawar.

Some of the teachers who took part in the purported sting operation also demanded the resignation of state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, pointing out that the state CET Cell was a government department.

Allegations of corruption and mismanagement of the MHT-CET admissions have dogged the state government. Recently, students and even political parties demanded to know why there were large discrepancies in candidates’ SSC and HSC results and the MHT-CET percentiles. Protests were also held in Mumbai last month.

Dilip Sardesai, commissioner, CET Cell, said, “Regarding the tender-related allegations, we submitted documentary evidence and a detailed written response to MLA Rohit Pawar in September, and also submitted the same to the government. As far as the sting operation is concerned, we have already constituted a task force to examine such videos and claims.”

He added, “We have asked those making the allegations to approach the CET Cell and submit all available evidence. If anyone submits the videos to us, we will examine their veracity and immediately initiate action as per the law. However, they have not submitted any videos to us so far.”

Sardesai said, “Regarding the allegations of manipulation of scores, an SIT has already been constituted, and we are cooperating with the investigation by submitting all the documentary evidence sought by it.”

Meanwhile, Pawar also met Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who is part of the panel probing wrongdoings in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). He urged Mundhe to ease the rules for students who submit evidence.

Pawar also claimed widespread irregularities in the Police Sub Inspector Limited Departmental Competitive Exam, including mass copying, financial transactions, illegal removal of names from the blacklist, irregularities in the physical tests, and the leakage of results on social media. He urged Munde to conduct an investigation into the matter.